PARIS — As activities come to a grinding halt across Europe, Chanel has stopped production and is progressively shutting sites in France, Italy and Switzerland for two weeks, the luxury group said on Wednesday.

“Chanel took the decision, in accordance with the latest government instructions, to close the entirety of its production sites in France, Italy and Switzerland (watchmaking) as well as its haute couture, ready-to-wear, métiers d’art and jewelry,” it said.