Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux said the luxury house expects "healthy" growth in 2022, after a record 2021.

Chanel RTW Fall 2022
Chanel RTW Fall 2022 Stephane Feugere/WWD

PARISChanel maintained double-digit growth in the first five months of the year, as a strong performance in the rest of the world compensated for the closure of stores in Russia and China, the company said on Tuesday.

The French luxury house reported that revenues totaled a record $15.6 billion in 2021, up 22.9 percent at comparable rates versus 2019, fueled by strong demand across all product lines from its local client base. Meanwhile, its operating profit jumped 57.5 percent.

Philippe Blondiaux, chief financial officer of Chanel, said the company maintained a double-digit growth rate in 2022 so far, despite the war in Ukraine, which has prompted the company to suspend its operations in Russia, and renewed lockdowns in China designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The executive noted that Russia accounts for less than 1.5 percent of its revenues. In Mainland China, 31 percent of Chanel employees remain under lockdown. Five of its 16 boutiques there are closed, while 35 fragrance and beauty stores – roughly equivalent to a third of its network – are also shuttered.

Related Galleries

“Obviously the situation in China is impacting us. But just to illustrate the confidence we have in our outlook for 2022, in spite of these difficulties, for the sole month of April at Chanel, we had a double-digit negative growth in China, but in spite of this, we had a double-digit positive growth for Chanel, consolidated,” Blondiaux told WWD.

He said this reflected strong business in Asia outside of China, citing Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea as standouts. “And the performance is very strong as well outside of Asia, in the U.S., in Europe, where we start to see the return of an international tourist business, in the U.K. as well,” Blondiaux added.

“In spite of the headwinds and uncertainties we are facing, we’ve maintained our momentum so far. We remain confident in delivering another year of solid performance and healthy growth for the Chanel brand and for the Chanel business, building off this obviously exceptional year 2021, and on our strong fundamentals,” he said.

In 2021, Chanel outperformed competitors such as luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which saw revenues increase 14 percent at constant exchange rates versus 2019, and Kering, which reported a 13 percent rise in organic sales. However, it was below the 33.4 percent increase recorded by Hermès International.

In terms of profitability, the group, which is privately owned and run by the Wertheimer family, saw a sharp improvement. It logged an operating profit of $5.5 billion, with an operating profit margin of 34.9 percent, up from 20.3 percent in 2020.

Blondiaux said the results confirmed Chanel’s strategic pillars of harmonizing its prices across geographical regions, and refusing to sell ready-to-wear or leather goods online.

Chanel announced in March that it was hiking the cost of its four core handbag styles and spring ready-to-wear collection in several regions worldwide. Its classic 11.12 bag, for instance, now retails for 8,250 euros, compared with 7,800 euros previously. The costs of the Boy, 2.55 and Chanel 19 bags also went up.

This marked the sixth time that Chanel has increased its prices since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the second time in the space of six months, following an adjustment last November.

Blondiaux said Chanel would continue to tweak its prices to take into account currency fluctuations and inflation, both of which have increased recently. “We usually revise our prices twice a year. That’s what we’ve always done and will continue to do,” he said. Nonetheless, he does not anticipate any blowback from Chanel customers.

“The pricing of everything we sell is based, we believe, on the exceptional creativity we demonstrate, on the exceptional creativity of our materials, exceptional savoir-faire, and I believe our customers understand that, as illustrated by the fantastic momentum we had in 2021, and even more importantly, continue to enjoy in 2022 as well,” Blondiaux noted.

Europe remained the region hardest-hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic last year. Compared with 2019, sales were down 10.9 percent to $4.04 billion, while revenues in the Americas were up 52.6 percent to $3.53 billion, and Asia Pacific jumped 48.7 percent to $8.07 billion.

Fashion sales were up by double digits in all product lines, driven by leather goods and ready-to-wear. Revenues in the watches and jewelry division grew in the double digits across all regions, with precious jewelry posting “outstanding” results thanks to the continued strong performance of the Coco Crush line.

The performance of the fragrance and beauty division, which accounts for a larger than average proportion of revenues at Chanel, was more muted as travel retail remained impacted by restrictions.

Blondiaux said the segment recorded a positive topline evolution in spite of a 66 percent drop in revenues in its travel retail business, and the negative impact of mask-wearing on makeup sales, thanks to strong demand from local clients, both in stores and online.

He said Chanel plans to invest more than $1 billion and hire more than 3,500 people net in 2022, while continuing to invest to deliver on its climate and sustainability commitments.

SEE ALSO: 

Chanel Again Raises Prices of Classic Handbags

Chanel Unveils Renovated Place Vendôme Watches and Jewelry Flagship

Chanel’s Cruise Show in Monaco Was All About Living the Fantasy

 

 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chanel Maintains Double-Digit Revenue Growth in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad