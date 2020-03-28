By  on March 28, 2020

PARIS — Chanel has pledged to maintain eight weeks of salary for its 8,500 employees in France, stepping in to support its workforce instead of leaning on the country’s emergency unemployment relief measures to battle financial destruction from the coronavirus.

“As we face the current unprecedented and global health and economic crisis, CHANEL, as a responsible corporate citizen, has decided – in agreement with the social partners – not to avail itself of the partial unemployment system put in place in France,” the company said in a statement. 

