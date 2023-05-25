×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% in 2022

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Giorgio Armani Group Reports Strong 2022 and Q1

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% in 2022

The French fashion house cited strength across all product lines as profit after taxes rose 14.2 percent to $4.6 billion.

Chanel's future London headquarters at 38 Berkeley Square
A rendering of Chanel's new global headquarters in London's Berkeley Square, slated to open in 2025. Courtesy of Chanel

PARIS — Chanel is closing on luxury’s ultra-exclusive $20 billion threshold, reporting revenues gained 17 percent last year to $17.22 billion, while operating profits rose 5.8 percent to $5.78 billion.

The French fashion house trumpeted double-digit growth across all product lines, and noted retail teams “nurtured local clienteles” during pandemic restrictions, alluding to lockdowns in China that dented luxury growth last year.

Revenues in Asia-Pacific gained 14.3 percent to $8.65 billion on a comparable basis, stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in company structure. Revenues improved 29.6 percent in Europe to $4.72 billion and 9.5 percent in the Americas to $3.86 billion.

Related Galleries

In a statement, Leena Nair, Chanel’s global chief executive officer, said the strong financials “reflect the strength of our brand, our client relationships, and the freedom of creation that defines everything we do.”

“Our fundamental belief is that when we focus on building our brand’s strength, engaging with our clients, taking care of our people and integrating a long-term perspective in everything we do, our financial performance will follow,” she added.

Investments in “brand-support activities” shot up 14.3 percent last year to $2.05 billion, underscoring how luxury’s biggest players are gaining mind share and gobbling up market share via heavy investments in advertising, splashy global events and client-centric activities.

In addition to its lavish ready-to-wear and haute couture displays in Paris, Chanel unveiled its cruise 2023 collection last year in Monte-Carlo, and repeated that show in Miami later in the year. It also made history as the first European luxury brand to stage a fashion show in sub-Saharan Africa, unveiling its Métiers d’Art collection in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

Chanel 2022-2023 Métiers d'Art Dakar
The finale of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Dakar, Senegal. Courtesy of Chanel

Capital expenditures last year totaled $668 million, representing 3.9 percent of sales, with the lion’s share of the money poured into Chanel’s global retail network. Key openings in 2022 included a revamped and enlarged watches and fine jewelry boutique at 18 Place Vendôme in Paris, and a new Ginza Namiki flagship in Tokyo. Expanding Chanel’s network of standalone fragrance and beauty boutiques was another priority.

“Investment in digital initiatives and information technology systems also remained a key area of focus in supporting the customer experience and business operations, and e-commerce capabilities continued to expand worldwide,” it added.

Chanel grew its headcount by 12 percent last year and counted 32,116 employees worldwide at the end of 2022. Hirings were focused particularly on digital, IT and sustainability roles, with the number of the latter experts vaulting 60 percent.

Nair and Philippe Blondiaux, group chief financial officer, expressed a positive outlook despite broad macroeconomic challenges and market uncertainties.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable and healthy growth, committed to our people, our clients and our brand,” Blondiaux said in a statement Thursday.

In a telephone interview, Blondiaux said 2022’s momentum has carried over into 2023 and it’s tracking double-digit gains in Mainland China. He acknowledged business has “softened” in the U.S. since November and it continues to do so. “We are still growing single digits in the U.S.,” he noted.

“As we look forward, our priorities are clear, focused on our belief in the transformative role of creation, our desire to have a positive impact in the world, and to always stay ahead of the curve,” Nair added, quoting house founder Gabrielle Chanel, who once declared “être de ce qui va arriver” (to be part of what happens next, in English).

Separately on Thursday, Chanel announced plans to expand its global headquarters in London and move its teams to a new building at 38 Berkeley Square by the end of 2025.

A rendering of Chanel’s future global headquarters in London’s Berkeley Square. Courtesy of Chanel

Designed by architects Piercy and Co. and to be constructed “to the highest standards of sustainability and accessibility,” the new building is more than double the size of the current Chanel headquarters in the Time & Life Building at 1 Bruton Street.

Chanel moved its global headquarters to London from New York in 2018.

Its tenancy agreement at the new building is for 20 years, with an option to extend to 30 years, demonstrating “Chanel’s intention to continue to grow its global community in one of the most creative, international and diverse cities in the world,” the company said.

Chanel noted it plans to hire about 5,000 more employees worldwide in 2023.

The company does not break down sales by product category. In fashion, it flagged “exceptional growth across all categories, particularly in leather goods and shoes.”

Chanel described “sustained momentum” in watches and fine jewerly, driven in particular by Coco Crush collections and the relaunch of the Première watch.

“Fragrance and beauty benefited from the steady return of travel retail, as well as sustained demand from local clientele,” the company said. Key launches last year include the eco range No. 1 de Chanel, and the makeup products Rouge Allure L’Extrait and Les 4 Ombres Tweed makeup.

Chanel ended 2022 with a net cash position of $2.37 billion, up 322.3 percent versus the prior year, while free cash flow decreased 22.2 percent to $3.53 billion.

Profit after taxes amounted to $4.6 billion euros, up 14.2 percent versus the prior year.

Chanel’s 2022 growth represents a slowdown from 2021, when its revenues shot up 22.9 percent at comparable rates to $15.6 billion.

The group’s numbers also came in below luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which saw revenues jump 23 percent in 2022 as a whole, while its flagship brand Louis Vuitton shot well past 20 billion euros in revenues, maintaining its stature as the industry’s largest player in fashion and leather goods.

Overall sales at Hermès International were also up by 23 percent in comparable terms in 2022.

Meanwhile Kering, saddled by problems at Gucci and Balenciaga, saw full-year 2022 revenues rise only 9 percent. 

Alongside its financial results, Chanel highlighted efforts to respect the environment and support its employees, a reflection of the expertise of Nair, who joined the French fashion and beauty house in January 2022 from Unilever, where she was chief human resources officer.

“With our expanding international footprint, we are determined to contribute positively to the environment and our communities,” Nair said, noting the company would significantly increase funding of Fondation Chanel, a philanthropic organization focused on gender equality. In 2022, funding was raised to $100 million annually.

Blondiaux noted the company last year took steps “to support our people through inflationary pressures and continued periods of uncertainty, with tailored training, commitment to pay equity and access to flexible working.”

Employees received “an exceptional mid-year salary increase,” the company noted.

The interior of Chanel’s new boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sam Frost
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% to $17.22 Billion in 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad