By  on February 27, 2020

Soma continues to lead the Chico’s FAS comeback. 

The retail company, which includes the intimates brand, along with White House Black Market, TellTale and the nameplate brand Chico’s, released quarterly earnings results during Thursday’s premarket hours, causing company shares to jump about 2 percent. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers