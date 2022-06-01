Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

The denim-maker’s CEO Chip Bergh told WWD the company is stronger than before the pandemic and has the right team and plan in place.

Chip BerghWWD Apparel and Retail CEO
Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh Patrick MacLeod/WWD

The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond. 

“We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You would never know it looking at our stock price.” 

Shares of Levi’s have ebbed and flowed as Wall Street fell in and out of love with consumer stocks and tried to gauge the extraordinary impacts of inflation at 40-year highs, supply chain turmoil, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and more. The company’s market capitalization has fallen to just over $7 billion from $11 billion in the past year. 

Related Galleries

But Bergh pointed to Levi’s “structural economics,” the strength of its flagship brand and a portfolio of businesses that’s diversified and growing with the addition of Beyond Yoga last year. 

“We’ve got an amazing story to tell,” the CEO said. “We are highly differentiated versus every other company in our peer group. The Levi’s brand — there aren’t many brands that can touch it.” 

He also noted that Beyond Yoga is small but plays in a space that’s 2.5-times bigger than the $100 billion global denim market, that Levi’s has global scale and has navigated the supply chain troubles and has only about $100 million in net debt.  

“Our [earnings before interest and taxes] margins are north of 12 percent, that was our North Star at the time of the IPO,” Bergh said. 

Now the company has set its sights on a new North Star  on the horizon. 

By 2027, Levi’s is now targeting: 

• Revenues of $9 billion to $10 billion, boosting annual sales growth targets to a range of 6 percent to 8 percent, up from 4 percent to 6 percent, and building on revenues of $5.8 billion last year.

Adjusted EBIT margin expansion to 15 percent.

• Tripling e-commerce sales, helping to move direct-to-consumer to 55 percent of total revenue, up from about 40 percent.

• And a nearly 100 percent increase in revenues of both women’s looks and tops.

Levi’s also set up a $750 million share repurchase program and affirmed its annual guidance this year, targeting revenue growth of 11 percent to 13 percent to $6.4 billion and $6.5 billion. 

To pull it off, Levi’s plans on continuing to “continue to invest in digital, data and AI capabilities as drivers of business performance, focused on increasing consumer loyalty, facilitating speed to market timelines and improving profitability.”

That has Levi’s focused on what it can control, bolstering operations and building on brand so the company can navigate whatever troubles come. 

Pointing to inflation — a key concern in the economy today — Bergh said Levi’s is ready.

“The reason having iconic brands and strong brands matter is, costs are going up,” the CEO said. “Everybody has to take pricing, we’ve been taking price…. Strong brands really matter at a point of time that’s inflationary. Consumers may wind up buying less, but they’re going to wind up buying product that has meaning.”

The company’s average unit retail prices are up 10 percent year-to-date and the company is still selling more units, showing continued demand in the market.

Levi’s is also operating in a sweet spot in the market, with both denim and more casual looks on the rise.

“We are driving growth in the denim category so we can grow through that category growth,” Bergh said. “I don’t think there’s a ceiling to how big the Levi’s brand could get. The only thing that gets in our way is ourselves and our management of how big Levi’s could be over time.”

The CEO, who has been at the helm for 11 years and successfully reoriented the brand to grow directly with the consumer, said half of the senior leaders that helped drive that advance are still on board and pushing the next leg of growth.

And there’s still plenty of room under the brand umbrella said Bergh, noting that the company still sells three bottoms for every top, opposed to the industry average, which is the reverse of that indicating there’s room for a lot more Levi’s shirts and jackets. 

Overall, the CEO said the global denim market is set to expand by 6 percent over the next several years. 

That has Levi’s growing with or a couple points ahead of the market — a trajectory that leaves a little wiggle room.

“Better to under promise and over deliver, “Bergh said. “Could we be accused of sandbagging? Maybe.”

Certainly Bergh & Co. couldn’t be blamed for wanting a little extra wiggle room in the world today.

 

MORE FROM WWD: 

Bullish Fashion CEOs vs. Wall Street Stock Declines

Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Moody’s Sets Outlook to Negative for Retail, Apparel

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Hot Summer Bags

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad