Christopher Kane Shutters Namesake Company

LONDON – Christopher Kane, one of London’s best-known and most talented designers, is closing the label, and hoisting a For Sale sign, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The company said the board of Christopher Kane Ltd. has recently resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint FTS Recovery as administrators to wind down operations.

“This difficult decision has been reached to give the company sufficient time to implement a rescue plan,” principals said.

“Key stakeholders have been notified. A period of accelerated marketing activity will now follow, with a view to locating potential interested parties to either refinance the company’s existing debt, or alternatively locate a purchaser for the business and assets,” company principals added.

Christopher Kane founded his company 17 years ago, and was one of the biggest names on the London Fashion Week calendar.

The designer collaborated in the past with Donatella Versace on collections and explored themes such as science, outer space, and human anatomy for his edgy, stylish signature collections.

Kering would eventually purchase his label before selling it back to the designer in 2018. The two parties parted amicably.

A year later, Kane launched a second line, called More Joy.

The More Joy logo first appeared on Christopher Kane’s fall 2019 runway, and later developed into its own collection. It offered everyday, well-designed products ranging from T-shirts, hoodies, swimwear and slides to eyewear and home accessories such as mugs, coasters, water bottles and yoga mats.

‘’We need More Joy now more than ever,” Kane said when he opened a popup at Selfridges after lockdowns lifted in London.

The More Joy collection inspiration and typeface came from “The Joy of Sex” books, with Kane first using erotic illustrations from the books on marabou-trimmed dresses and tops in his fall 2018 collection.

Alongside More Joy, Kane continued to design a ready-to-wear line although, like many designers in London, he pared back his output to two collections a year, and shuttered his Mount Street store.

During lockdown he also rediscovered his love of painting, He spent hours in his garden in East London creating artworks ranging from imaginary portraits to abstract pieces bursting with bright colors and glitter.

“It’s my creative outlet, filled with my fears and anxiety. This is what I did to just get through lockdown,” said the designer of his vibrant artwork.

For the spring 2021 collection, Kane created a small capsule of one-of-a-kind pieces based on his lockdown art.