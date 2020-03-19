California is trying to curb the outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus, with Los Angeles ordering most retailers and businesses in the region to close through April 19, along with a state-wide “safer at home” order for citizens.

L.A. County and city officials said Thursday evening that all “non-essential” retail and business must close, and simultaneously banned gatherings of more than 10 people. Officials dubbed the order “safer at home,” a softer version of the “shelter in place” mandate affecting 17 counties in Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. L.A. County has 10 million residents and includes the city of L.A., as well as major cities Long Beach, Pasadena and Santa Monica.