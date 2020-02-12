By  on February 12, 2020

PVH Corp. is bracing for its coronavirus hit. 

The company is sticking by its profit guidance for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2 — when the outbreak was still in its early stages — but said the majority of its owned and franchised Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China were now temporarily closed. And the rest of the doors are staying open for only part of the regular selling day and are “experiencing significantly lower than planned traffic and sales trends.”

