By and
with contributions from David Moin, Kali Hays, Jennifer Weil
 on March 6, 2020

The panic is back on. 

After a day of relative calm, coronavirus fears whipped back up on Thursday as stocks tanked, Giorgio Armani and Versace postponed runway shows, Givaudan closed a research site near Zurich, Lotus India Fashion Week was canceled and Shoptalk was pushed back six months to September. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers