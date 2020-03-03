By  on March 3, 2020

The coronavirus fallout continues to whip around the globe, disrupting companies’ strategies from Tokyo to Silicon Valley.

On Monday, Gucci canceled plans to host its 2021 cruise fashion show in San Francisco on May 18, while Target Corp. said it would axe the in-person part of an investor meeting in New York that was planned for today. Meanwhile, retail sales in Hong Kong were seen falling hard and Tokyo Fashion Week was canceled.

