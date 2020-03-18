By  on March 18, 2020

Retail is one of the biggest sectors of California’s economy and the state is poised to take a major financial hit with widespread closures over coronavirus.

Last year, the retail sector alone in California accounted for $330 billion worth of gross domestic product, according to the California Retailers Association, which represents retailers big and small throughout the state. That’s about 11 percent of the state’s entire GDP and roughly $30 billion in GDP per month. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers