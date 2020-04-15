The COVID-19 Pay Cut

After lockdown, will men still want to buy suits?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The trend for fall was all about a more dressed-up, tailored look. But that was before the coronavirus had men WFH for weeks in sweatpants and T-shirts.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ So when the situation finally normalizes and men are able to return to their offices — whenever that may be — will the once-expected popularity of tailored clothing become a reality, or a lost opportunity?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Designers and retailers remain upbeat, expecting pent-up demand to spur sales of suits and sport coats as guys happily ditch their work-from-home attire and get dressed up when they can finally get back to the office.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sander Lak, creative director of Sies Marjan, too, believes men will be itching to get dressed up again as soon as they can.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “We have actually been talking about this a lot, as many of my team members have joked about living in their sweats and I think we are all getting a bit sick of it. I think after we no longer have to social distance, everyone will be racing to the bars and restaurants and exploring the rest of their closets. I think that there is a way to still dress relaxed, and comfortably without having to live in your sweatsuit.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ At the link in bio designers dish on tailored’s return. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @jeanpalmieri with contributions from Samantha Conti, Alessandra Turra, Luisa Zargani⁣⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #suits⁣ #tailoring⁣ #prada⁣