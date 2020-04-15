|
The COVID-19 Pay Cut
|Fashion chiefs are accustomed to big pay days — often with much of their compensation coming in the form of bonuses and options — but they’re taking cuts along with their workers during the COVID-19 crisis. The exact details of compensation won’t become clear for some time, but many are seeing no salary for now.
|salary reduction
|Salary Last Year
|Diego Della Valle
|chairman
|Tod’s SpA
|-100%
|1.8 million euros
|Manny Chirico *
|ceo and chairman
|PVH Corp.
|-100%
|$1.5 million
|Michelle Gass
|ceo
|Kohl’s Corp.
|-100%
|$1.4 million
|John Idol
|ceo and chairman
|Capri Holdings
|-100%
|$1.4 million
|Jeff Gennette
|ceo and chairman
|Macy’s Inc.
|-100%
|$1.3 million
|Leslie Wexner
|ceo and chairman
|L Brands Inc.
|-100%
|$900,000
|Chip Bergh
|ceo
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-50%
|$1.4 million
|Fabrizio Freda
|ceo and president
|The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
|-50%
|$2 million
|Fran Horowitz
|ceo
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|-50%
|$1.3 million
|Steve Rendle
|ceo and chairman
|VF Corp.
|-50%
|$1.2 million
|François-Henri Pinault **
|ceo and chairman
|Kering
|-25%
|1.2 million euros
|Source: Company reports. * According to Chirico’s May 2019 contract. ** For the fixed portion of Pinault’s pay.