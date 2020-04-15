 

The COVID-19 Pay Cut
Fashion chiefs are accustomed to big pay days — often with much of their compensation coming in the form of bonuses and options — but they’re taking cuts along with their workers during the COVID-19 crisis. The exact details of compensation won’t become clear for some time, but many are seeing no salary for now.
salary reduction Salary Last Year
Diego Della Valle chairman Tod’s SpA -100% 1.8 million euros
Manny Chirico * ceo and chairman PVH Corp. -100% $1.5 million
Michelle Gass ceo Kohl’s Corp. -100% $1.4 million
John Idol ceo and chairman Capri Holdings -100% $1.4 million
Jeff Gennette ceo and chairman Macy’s Inc. -100% $1.3 million
Leslie Wexner ceo and chairman L Brands Inc. -100% $900,000
Chip Bergh ceo Levi Strauss & Co. -50% $1.4 million
Fabrizio Freda ceo and president The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. -50% $2 million
Fran Horowitz ceo Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -50% $1.3 million
Steve Rendle ceo and chairman VF Corp. -50% $1.2 million
François-Henri Pinault ** ceo and chairman Kering -25% 1.2 million euros
Source: Company reports. * According to Chirico’s May 2019 contract. ** For the fixed portion of Pinault’s pay.
