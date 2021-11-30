Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4 Percent

Online shoppers opted to spend earlier given the highly publicized supply chain jam-up, a subject the FTC is now studying.

Woman Online Shopping In Ecommerce Store
Cyber Monday slipped a little as shoppers clicked buy earlier. Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

The Cyber Monday star shined a little dimmer this year. 

Online sales tallied $10.7 billion in the U.S. on Monday — marking both the biggest digital shopping day of the year so far and a decline of 1.4 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe. Apparel discounts were slightly smaller than a year ago, with prices down 18 percent compared with a 20 percent price drop for Cyber Monday in 2020.

Inflationary trends in general and the impact of bigger-ticket item purchases, such as furniture, pushed the final price point on shopping carts up 13.9 percent at checkout on Cyber Monday, Adobe said. (That continues a running trend that has seen e-commerce checkout tallies rise for 17 consecutive months). 

Sales for the five-day stretch starting with Thanksgiving Day also slipped 1.4 percent, to $33.9 billion. 

Related Galleries

Although the declines are somewhat jarring given more than a decade of solid and substantial e-commerce growth, it’s not that e-commerce is waning so much as the timing is shifting. Through Monday, November online sales were up 11.9 percent to $109.8 billion, with a record 22 days topping $3 billion. 

Everything in the consumer world is also a little bit muddled given the pandemic, the early holiday push, the supply chain jam-up, uncertainty around the omicron variant and so on.  

“With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, director, Adobe Digital Insights. “This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability. It spread out e-commerce spending across the months of October and November, putting us on track for a season that still will break online shopping records.”   

Adobe is projecting that growth will moderate somewhat for the rest of the season with total combined sales for November and December rising 10 percent to $207 billion. 

There were additional signs of supply chain strain in the system as well, with Adobe pointing to an 8 percent increase in out-of-stock messages compared with the week of Nov. 22. 

November out-of-stocks were up 258 percent compared with November 2019. 

The supply chain disruptions have been driven by a confluence of factors — from strong consumer demand during the pandemic to aging infrastructure to backups at ports, a lack of truck drivers, container shortages in Asia and more.  

It’s a dynamic officials are taking a closer look at. 

The Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry this week into the supply chain disruptions, ordering Walmart, Amazon, Procter & Gamble and others to provide data under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which lets the commission “conduct wide-ranging studies that do not have a specific law enforcement purpose.”

Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, said: “Supply chain disruptions are upending the provision and delivery of a wide array of goods, ranging from computer chips and medicines to meat and lumber. I am hopeful the FTC’s new 6(b) study will shed light on market conditions and business practices that may have worsened these disruptions or led to asymmetric effects. The FTC has a long history of pursuing market studies to deepen our understanding of economic conditions and business conduct, and we should continue to make nimble and timely use of these information-gathering tools and authorities.”

As part of the study, the FTC will be looking at whether the supply chain troubles “are leading to specific bottlenecks, shortages, anticompetitive practices, or contributing to rising consumer prices.”

 

More from WWD:

Fashion’s Place in Inflation Nation

In Fashion: Johann the Intellectual Syncs With José the Technologist

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker Snafus for Retail

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad