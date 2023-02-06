×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Business

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, for Now

The CEO of the mall giant, which transferred its direct stake in Eddie Bauer to Authentic, is comfortable with the company’s portfolio.

david Simon
David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group. Courtesy Photo

David Simon likes his position in retail — a kind of side hustle for his mall giant Simon Property Group — but he’s content to be the one accepting the rent payments and doesn’t expect to buy more retailers in the near term. 

In part, that’s because the business of being a landlord is paying up for Simon. 

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the real estate group’s net income increased 33.9 percent to $673.8 million, or $2.06 a diluted share, from $503.2 million, or $1.53, a year earlier. Comparable funds from operations — a standard yardstick among retail real estate companies — inched up to $1.18 billion from $1.17 billion. 

Related Galleries

The retail portfolio shifted some within the group. 

On a conference call with analysts Monday, Simon said net income for the quarter was boosted by 25 cents a share, or $90.5 million, as the company traded its direct stake in Eddie Bauer for more shares of its partner, Authentic Brands Group

The CEO said Simon now owns 12 percent of Authentic, a stake valued at about $1.5 billion — giving all of Authentic a valuation of about $12.5 billion. (Simon has a joint venture with Authentic called SPARC, which owns Reebok, Forever 21, Brooks Brothers and Aéropostale as well as Eddie Bauer).

“We really don’t have any plans to acquire anything,” Simon said of SPARC. “If we do, it’ll be opportunistic…Most of our work has been on the bankruptcy front or where somebody wanted to unload the business, but generally there’s not a lot of distress in retail right now. 

“I’m not saying it won’t develop in the year, but there’s some brands out there that are in trouble that obviously people know about, but we don’t see playing in any of those situations,” he said. 

Retail is stronger, in part, because so many of the weaker players fell into bankruptcy during the pandemic — like J.C. Penney, which Simon owns with Brookfield Asset Management — while the rest of the industry worked to shore up their balance sheets. 

Retail still makes up a small part of the company’s business, but it’s a high-profile cog in the machine and one that did cause a little trouble last year.

Simon acknowledged that, while SPARC was profitable in 2022, it didn’t meet expectations and he offered “a little mea culpa.”

“We made the mistake that … we budgeted basically flat to ‘21 and ‘21 was for a couple of the brands there [was] just extraordinarily profitable,” Simon said. “We made some tactical mistakes at Forever 21. We brought in a new CEO [Winnie Park] to rectify those mistakes. She’s doing a terrific job. So we’re very pleased there. We also are very pleased with J.C. Penney. It’s unbelievably profitable.

“But we did make the mistake of thinking ‘21 would repeat and then obviously, you know, we had a lot of volatility from a macro point in ‘22 with huge increases in interest rates, huge increase in price and food and energy cost that the consumer was whipped and we felt the impact of it,” he said. “It stabilized now, we believe.”

It’s a mistake that much of retail seems to have made as well. 

But Simon, of course, always has his mall empire to fall back on.

Occupancy at the company’s U.S. malls and premium outlets stood at 94.9 percent at the end of the year, up from 93.4 percent at the close of 2021.

Minimum rent per square foot rose 2.3 percent to $55.13 over the year and retail sales per square foot for the 12 months increased 5.6 percent to $753.

For the full year, Simon’s comparable funds from operations rose 3.5 percent to $4.5 billion, or $11.87 a share — with $2.8 billion of that going to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. 

The mall giant is expecting its comparable funds from operations to come in about the same this year with an outlook of $11.70 to $11.95 a share.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Hot Summer Bags

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

David Simon Not Expecting More Retail Acquisitions, For Now

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad