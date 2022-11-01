×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

The mall giant said he sees no sign of slowdown in his operations.

david Simon
David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group. Courtesy Photo

David Simon sees the market coming back his way. 

“Many have tried to kill off physical retail real estate and, in particular, enclosed malls,” Simon, who is chairman, chief executive officer and president of mall giant Simon Property Group, told analysts on Tuesday. 

“I need not remind you, when physical retail was closed in COVID[-19], all the naysayers saying that physical retail was gone forever,” he said. “However, brick-and-mortar is strong — the brick-and-mortar retailer is strong and e-commerce is flatlining.”

This is something of a recurring theme for Simon, who has been making the case to investors that few merchants will be able to live off of e-commerce alone, even as online shopping spiked during the pandemic.  

Related Galleries

Now, his brick-and-mortar belief is resonating more broadly with e-commerce growth rates back to their historical norm and open storefronts in malls being snapped up.

“Our shopper remains resilient,” he said. “We reported another record in the third quarter of $749 per square foot for the malls and outlets, which was an increase of 14 percent year-over-year.” 

Simon’s net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 slipped to $539 million from $679.9 million a year earlier. But the mall giant’s comparable funds from operations — the standard yardstick in real estate — inched up 1.4 percent to $1.1 billion, or $2.97 a diluted share.  

In the company’s U.S. malls and premium outlets, occupancy rose to 94.5 percent at the end of the quarter from 92.8 a year earlier. Base minimum rent per square foot increased 1.7 percent to $54.80. 

For the full year, Simon is looking for comparable FFO per share to range from $11.83 to $11.88 — an increase, at the midpoint, of 12 cents from the guidance given in August and 26 cents from the forecast in February. 

Simon noted that the bump up in the forecast “comes in the face of a strong U.S. dollar, rising interest rates and inflationary pressures.” 

The CEO acknowledged the macro-economic troubles vexing the world and consumers, particularly on the lower end of the income spectrum, but said his empire was well positioned. 

“We have yet to see any pullback in opening new stores or renewals,” he said. “So there’s been absolutely no impact. And you’re always going to have a deal here or there that falls apart for all sorts of different reasons, but nothing based upon the macro conditions. And I would tell you…that where they’re seeing most of the pressure is in the e-commerce business. 

“So the flight toward brick-and-mortar is real,” he said. “It’s going to be sustained. And if they’re in the retail business, and they want to grow, they’re going to open stores. And it’s that simple because the returns on e-commerce just aren’t quite what everybody talked about.”

“Physical retail is where the action is,” he said. “That’s where the return on investment is — and so even if we may slow down next year or even into the holiday season, I don’t think the growth from our existing business is going to slow down because the demand for new deals and space is there.”

Shares of Simon Property rose 4.1 percent to $113.43 in midday trading.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Hot Summer Bags

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

David Simon Sees Momentum in Physical Retail

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad