Davide Cerrato Is the New CEO of Bremont

LONDON — Davide Cerrato has joined Bremont as CEO and a member of the board.

He joins the luxury watch manufacturer from HYT, where he served as CEO and creative director from 2021 to 2022.

Cerrato’s resume includes stints at brands including Montblanc, Panerai and Tudor, where he was head of marketing, design and product development from 2007 to 2015. He oversaw the relaunch of the Black Bay watch in 2012, one of the company’s most successful and popular pieces.

“We are thrilled to have recruited a world-class CEO to support our ambitious vision for Bremont. Following the £48.4m ($59m) investment by Bill Ackman and Hellcat LP announced in January, Bremont is now well positioned to execute on its future plans for growth,” said Nick English, cofounder of the brand with his brother Giles.

Davide Cerrato Courtesy of Bremont

“Davide has amazing, complementary experience and is a great cultural fit. We are delighted to welcome him to the Bremont family,” Giles English added.

After the announcement of the investment in January, the business is now valued at over 100 million dollars. Bremont hired executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to search for its next CEO.

“We were looking for someone who can really spearhead growth, build and deliver the ambitious plan that we’ve come up with. They have to be action-oriented and challenge the status quo,” Nick told WWD in an interview, emphasizing that it was important that the new CEO be “charismatic” and “influence all levels across a whole wide range of stakeholders.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Bremont. I have long admired what Nick and Giles have managed to achieve in a relatively short space of time. The brand has been on an amazing journey and I’m looking forward to working with the entire team to take it to the next level,” Cerrato said in a statement.

Cerrato was the managing director of Montblanc’s watch division, where he created the 1858 Geosphere, which retails for more than 5,000 pounds.