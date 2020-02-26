By  on February 26, 2020

Delta Galil might be the latest victim of the coronavirus. 

The intimates and apparel manufacturer — which counts Seven For All Mankind, Splendid, Schiesser, Eminence, Delta, P.J. Salvage, Karen Neuburger, Nearly Nude and Fix among its brands — grew on both top and bottom lines during the most recent quarter. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers