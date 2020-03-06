By  on March 6, 2020

PARIS — EssilorLuxottica named David Wielemans co-chief financial officer as it continues to search for a chief executive officer, the eyewear giant said Friday, also detailing full-year results and the latest integration efforts of its merger. It plans to fill the position by the end of the year.

Annual revenues rose 7.4. percent, with a hefty currency boost and growth in its largest division, lenses and optical instruments, up 8.1 percent.

