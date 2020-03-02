By  on March 2, 2020

PARIS — European eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica said on Monday that its co-chief financial officer Hilary Halper is stepping down and that it will announce her replacement shortly.

The company did not provide further details about the abrupt management change.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers