By  on March 27, 2020

PARIS — Withdrawing full-year guidance issued earlier this month, EssilorLuxottica reported revenues are slowing down due to the coronavirus in Europe and North America, which it expects to intensify, affecting profitability over the second quarter.

“At present, the company has insufficient visibility to provide an assessment of the full scope of COVID-19 impact, as the situation remains volatile,” the eyewear maker behind Sunglasses Hut and LensCrafter said in a statement Friday.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers