PARIS — EssilorLuxottica reported first-quarter revenues slipped 10.1 percent as the the coronavirus crisis spread across its major markets in the U.S. and Europe – and cited encouraging signs as countries reopen.

“While we are adapting the organization for the few months ahead, early experience from the first countries to open is encouraging,” said the chief executive officers of Luxottica and Essilor, Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant.

Revenue for the three months came to 3.78 billion euros, with declines in all divisions, and across markets for the eyewear and lens maker. The company pointed to a “sound trajectory” of its optical retail business in North America before COVID-19 hit as a sign it will perform well when that economy restarts.

In China, revenue began a gradual recovery in March and sales of prescription lenses have returned to year-on-year growth since the end of April.

For Luxottica, Europe was most affected by the spread of the virus, denting its wholesale and resale tallies.

Revenues fell short of consensus by 3 percent, said RBC analyst Piral Dadhania in a note to clients. Near term, the company’s wholesale and retail activities are both exposed to store closures around the world, but there is potential for some pent-up demand in its prescription business, which accounts for the bulk of sales, while the discretionary side of business is likely to see ongoing pressure from lower tourist flows and evolving consumption habits, Dadhania added.

The COVID-19 crisis has prompted management changes at the upper ranks of the eyewear company, which has reduced the number of executives on its management board by a third in a bid to simplify decision-making.

Formed in 2018 from the 46-billion-euro merger of France-based Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica, EssilorLuxottica has suffered a number of challenges, and the early stages of integration were complicated by disputes between top managers of the French and Italian factions of the company.