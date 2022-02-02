EXCLUSIVE: Harley-Davidson Taps Yeezy Designer Louise Goldin as Creative Director

Harley-Davidson is looking to a former Yeezy collaborator to increase its fashion presence.

The Milwaukee-based iconic motorcycle company has tapped British fashion designer Louise Goldin as its creative director. A graduate of Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design, Goldin has shown her eponymous collection on runways in London and New York and between 2011 and 2018, she worked closely with Kanye West on the creation of his line, Yeezy.

In her new role, she’ll head the studio and design teams in Harley-Davidson’s recently opened creative studio in New York City, in addition to its established design studio in Milwaukee, working on modern lifestyle designs and fit-for-purpose apparel. Karen Davidson, the company’s former longtime creative director and granddaughter of Harley-Davidson cofounder William A. Davidson, will continue to play an ambassadorial role as part of the Davidson family.

“I’m inspired by the unique combination of engineering, functionality, craftsmanship and soul that lies at the heart of Harley’s iconic heritage and brand aesthetic,” Goldin said. “My goal is to work that spirit and purpose into new pieces that will carry the brand forward into the future.”

Louise Goldin Courtesy

Goldin is not the only new hire at Harley-Davidson. It has also appointed Erica Bullard, a veteran Nike executive of 23 years, as senior vice president of apparel and licensing, a newly created position. Most recently, she served as the vice president and general manager of Nike NYC and the East.

“As one of the most iconic brands in the world, the potential to grow our overall apparel and licensing business is significant,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson, who took the helm in 2020 and is best known for reviving sports brand Puma. “We’re excited to have Erica and Louise join the team as we increase our focus on growing Harley-Davidson’s business, drawing from our 119-year heritage as one of the most desirable lifestyle brands that defines moto-culture in America and around the world.”

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 and began offering apparel in 1912. At first, it was functional clothing for riders, but fashion has since become a big part of its strategy and it has even participated in New York Fashion Week. As part of the CEO’s strategy, the company wants to be viewed as a lifestyle brand that defines moto-culture and the apparel offering will reflect this heritage.

According to its latest corporate filing, general merchandise brought in $155.4 million in revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 26, up 14 percent on the same period in the previous year. That division has been renamed apparel and licensing to coincide with the two new appointments announced Wednesday.

