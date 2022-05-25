Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

Men's

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Business

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Tim Baxter spoke with WWD about the retailer’s top-line gains and reduced losses amid a turbulent macro environment.

Express
Dresses from Express. Courtesy Photo Kate Moore

Express’s transformation story continues

The men’s and women’s apparel and accessories retailer, which includes the Express and UpWest brands, revealed quarterly and full-year earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales and narrowing losses thanks to strength across every category and channel. The firm raised its full-year outlook as a result. 

Express
A dress from Express. Courtesy Photo Kate Moore

“We are winning across the board,” Tim Baxter, chief executive officer at Express, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “I attribute that success to the power of our Express Way Forward strategy and our intense focus on our four foundational pillars — product, brand, customer and execution — and, our incredible team of people. The styling community has also played a really key role in advancing our strategy.” 

Related Galleries

Broken down, total sales increased 30 percent to more than $450 million during the three-month period ending April 30, up from roughly $346 million during 2021’s first quarter. 

Total comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and its related e-commerce businesses, grew 31 percent during the quarter, year-over-year. Comparable outlet store sales increased 30 percent during the quarter, year-over-year. Baxter added that there was double-digit comp growth in every major category and channel during the quarter. 

Express
Sales of men’s suits were up 78 percent during the most recent quarter at Express, while women’s jackets surged 117 percent. Courtesy Photo

Some examples include men’s suits (up 78 percent in the last three months, year-over-year), women’s jackets (which surged 117 percent), and men’s essentials, such as knit polos (an increase of 78 percent during the quarter.) 

“Modern tailoring in both men’s and women’s has seen an incredible resurgence,” Baxter said. “Those are categories that we have long been known for and we’re experiencing incredible success there. 

Express denim
Comp sales in both men’s and women’s denim rose 23 percent during Express’ most recent quarter. Courtesy Photo

“But we’re also winning in categories like denim,” he added. Comp sales in both men’s and women’s denim rose 23 percent during the quarter, while Express’ Body Contour category had its biggest quarter to date with $23 million in sales. 

“We’re delivering incredible product that is both versatile and trend right at incredibly compelling values,” Baxter explained. “And by value, I don’t mean promotional. Our average unit retail was once again up over 20 percent.” 

By channel, performance improved both online and in stores. In the latter, sales in retail increased 45 percent during the February-through-April timeframe, while outlet locations rose 31 percent. 

Express Edit store
An Express Edit store, a smaller-format store, in St. Louis. Courtesy Photo

“Obviously that growth was outsized in our retail stores and the outlets in the first quarter as we were lapping sort of the tail end of closures and COVID[-19] restrictions last year in the first quarter,” the CEO said. “We will see that growth moderate as we move through the back half of the year.” 

Meanwhile, e-commerce demand (which the company defines as gross sales from the online and app businesses, excluding products returned to stores) also grew during the quarter, up 21 percent, year-over-year. Baxter said the firm is still on track to achieve its goal of $1 billion in revenues in the e-commerce channel by 2024. 

Express narrowed its losses to $11.9 million, down from $45.7 million a year ago, as a result.  

Tim Baxter Express
Tim Baxter, CEO of Express Inc. Courtesy Photo

“The incredible results that we achieved in the first quarter and the momentum of the business in the second quarter has given me the confidence to actually increase our outlook for the year,” Baxter said.  

The retailer anticipates current quarter comparable sales will increase in the mid-single-digit range, compared with last year’s second quarter. The company is now also expecting comparable sales for the full 2022 fiscal year to increase between 8 percent and 10 percent, up from previous estimates of 7 percent to 9 percent. 

“That’s a significant departure from what we’ve seen in the last week from many of our competitors,” Baxter said. “We are clearly facing the same challenges that all of our competitors are facing: inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain challenges. But we have been able to mitigate those challenges as well. 

“Part of my confidence comes in how well we as an organization have been able to respond to those challenges. How well we have been able to advance our shipments, to be sure we had the product when we needed it and where we needed it and we have continued to do that,” he continued. “I am very confident that we have mitigated the vast majority of those challenges for the balance of the year and that we’re going to continue to be very well positioned to capitalize on consumer demand. And we did that while incurring significantly less expense than many of our peers. We had said that we would incur about $7 million of expense in the first quarter — related to the ongoing supply chain challenges — and we came in at about $6 million.”

Baxter did acknowledge, however, inventory levels (currently up 40 percent, year-over-year) as a headwind. 

“That is primarily a function of pulling forward our receipts, to ensure that we would have them in time,” he explained. “As we move through the year, our inventory levels will come down to be in much greater parity with our sales trend.”

Express men's suits
“Modern tailoring in both men’s and women’s has seen an incredible resurgence,” said the firm’s CEO Tim Baxter. That includes items such as men’s suits, shown here. Courtesy Photo Graham Dunn

The news of Express’ better-than-expected results come just a day after Abercrombie & Fitch revealed massive losses thanks to rising costs, causing company shares to plunge 30 percent during Tuesday’s trading session. Shares of mass-channel merchants Target and Walmart also took a hit earlier this month after similar headwinds — such as rising gas prices, excessive inventory and higher prices along the supply chain — ate into their bottom-line profits. Express’ own shares fell 19.66 percent Tuesday to $2.37 apiece. 

But Baxter said the nosedive was more a reflection of the overall retail industry than Express’ own quarterly performance. 

“We’ll be able to continue to mitigate inflationary pressure, because we will be able to significantly drive higher average unit retails, because of the quality of the product, the trend-right nature of our product and the fact that we sell fashion and consumers have an emotional connection to fashion,” Baxter said. “And the value in our product — even at increased ticket prices — the value of our product is still incredibly competitive in the market.” 

Express ended the quarter with more than $37 million in cash and cash equivalents and more than $203 million in long-term debt. The retailer also has 561 brick-and-mortar stores, a combination of Express, Outlet, Express Edit and UpWest locations. Express’ stock is down approximately 40 percent, year-over-year.  

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM ON EXPRESS, SEE: 

Express Narrows Losses, Grows E-commerce Business

Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook, Decreases

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad