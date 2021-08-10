The Fanatics team is growing — and putting even bigger numbers up on the board.

The sports licensing and commerce company raised an additional $325 million, with new money from Jay-Z and Roc Nation, Major League Baseball, SoftBank, Silver Lake, Eldridge, TWG Sports Media & Entertainment and Insight Partners, according to people familiar with the deal.

That values the company at an eye-popping $18 billion and nearly triples its enterprise value over the past year. (Fanatics last raised money in March at a $12.8 billion valuation.)

Alongside the new investment, Fanatics is evolving its business, looking to make more of its technology, relationships and consumer database to expand its businesses beyond what it calls vCommerce to build with NFTs, gaming, sports betting and media.

The larger integrated Fanatics will be led by Michael Rubin, who will transition from executive chairman to chief executive officer.

Doug Mack, who is currently CEO of the company’s vertical commerce business, will stay in that role and add the title of vice chairman of the broader company. The current Fanatics team will continue to report to Mack.

Glenn Schiffman, who most recently was chief financial officer of IAC, will become CFO of the broader Fanatics company. Tucker Kain, who was most recently president of the L.A. Dodgers, will become chief strategy and growth officer.

And entrepreneur Matt King will work with Rubin on building new large-scale digital companies.

