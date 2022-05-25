Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative Approach

The all-together-now logistics company is signing up more players as it seeks to remake delivery.

Fanatics' fan apparel.
Fan apparel from Fanatics.

Shekar Natarajan’s logistical revolution at Quiet Platforms is gathering steam, bringing sports-focused merchant Fanatics on board as it takes on the shipping giants with a new approach.

Quiet, which is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., will help Fanatics serve up same-day and next-day delivery to consumers. 

The logistics company uses a collaborative model, pooling the orders of brands that use its platform to let them access logistical capacity at need while the mega players, like Amazon and Walmart, lock into their own commitments independently. 

“We’re committed to collaborating and leveraging shared assets to offer more sustainable, scaled supply chain solutions that free innovators like Fanatics to focus on what they do best — providing a great customer experience all the way through fast, convenient home delivery,” said Natarajan, who in addition to leading Quiet is executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of American Eagle Outfitters.

Related Galleries

The idea behind Quiet is to help brands tap into the scale needed to navigate the global logistical game while also positioning inventory closer to consumers and drive efficiencies. 

Kohl’s, Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 50 others are on the platform now, alongside Fanatics.  

Natarajan told WWD that Quiet is picking up momentum, signing up new names and bringing on more tech talent.  

The timing is good as both Walmart and Amazon have struggled to adjust to changes in both demand and supply as consumers and the economy down shifted compared with the go-go days last year.

“The industry on a whole has basically committed to capacity,” Natarajan said, referring to ships on the ocean as well as delivery infrastructure closer to the consumer. 

“It creates a little bit of a challenge because those prices are already set for the market,” he said. “The Walmarts of the world, the Wayfairs of the world, they have committed to ocean capacity into ‘23, ‘24. That kind of sets the trend in the market.”  

That could cause a crunch for bigger players who overcommitted if consumers modulate in the face of inflation, war and continued pandemic. 

“The next two years, we are definitely going to see a slowdown in demand,” Natarajan said. 

The logistical solution for the relatively little guy, he said, is Quiet, which “creates a condition for the Uberization of supply chains.” 

But Natarajan is still getting started and wants to continue to evolve the platform and the shipping experience, for instance eliminating multiple deliveries from different carriers to homes on the same day. 

“My goal is to leave the world in a better place,” he said. “What I really care about is the unsustainable practices in the supply chain. We are reimagining logistics in a very different way than what Amazon has, what Walmart has. We’re reimagining how the world of logistics needs to be for the future 20 years out. It’s Amazon [in the e-commerce lead] today, but it’s somebody else tomorrow.”

 

MORE FROM WWD:

Moody’s Sets Outlook to Negative for Retail, Apparel

Steve Rendle Steering VF Through Troubled Waters With Portfolio Power

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad