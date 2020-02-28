Coronavirus anxiety may be sapping the Dow Jones and the stocks of global retailers, but Farfetch Ltd.’s founder and chief executive officer José Neves believes the online luxury platform has a unique supply model that can buffer the business from the outbreak.

The company’s sales in markets including China, Japan, Korea and Italy are so far undeterred, Neves told WWD in a call Thursday evening, after the company announced a better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report card that boasted more than $1 billion in revenues in 2019. The company’s shares were up around 18 percent Friday to roughly $11.