By  on February 28, 2020

Coronavirus anxiety may be sapping the Dow Jones and the stocks of global retailers, but Farfetch Ltd.’s founder and chief executive officer José Neves believes the online luxury platform has a unique supply model that can buffer the business from the outbreak. 

The company’s sales in markets including China, Japan, Korea and Italy are so far undeterred, Neves told WWD in a call Thursday evening, after the company announced a better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report card that boasted more than $1 billion in revenues in 2019. The company’s shares were up around 18 percent Friday to roughly $11.   

