Farfetch Takes Step Back but Tops Estimates, Driving Stock

Farfetch took a step back and tightened up operations during the turmoil in the market last year — but now José Neves said the luxury e-commerce platform is ready to pick up momentum.

While Neves, the company’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer, stressed how much more “efficient” Farfetch has become given last year’s “strategic reorganization and cost rationalizations” he also noted a stretch of remarkable growth while reporting fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

“Farfetch adeptly navigated unprecedented macro headwinds throughout 2022 to deliver growth on a constant currency basis, with full-year [gross merchandise volume] of $4.1 billion,” Neves said. “Our performance also means we captured market share on a three-year stack basis, with GMV nearly doubling since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Neves said the company’s “mission to be the global platform for luxury is now more relevant than ever.”

Still, pursuing that mission and building the platform is expensive and tricky.

Losses for the three months ended Dec. 31 tallied $176.7 million and compared with earnings of $96.9 million a year earlier. But Farfetch’s adjusted losses per share of 25 cents for the fourth quarter were much better than the 47-cent deficit analysts anticipated.

Wall Street — which tends to run hot and cold on Farfetch — breathed a sigh of relief and sent shares of the luxury e-commerce platform up 10.9 percent to $5.49 in afterhours trading Thursday.

Fourth-quarter revenues fell less than the 6.2 percent expected, dipping 5.5 percent to $629.2 million with digital platform services revenue off 2.1 percent to $422.2 million and the brand platform, which includes Palm Angels and Farfetch’s Off-White business, down 16.2 percent to $98.2 million.

Gross merchandise volume fell 11.6 percent to $1.1 billion for the quarter, a dip of 5.3 percent in constant currencies.

Last year, Farfetch’s growth trajectory was impacted mightily by the closure of its business in Russia, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and currency fluctuations.

It was against that backdrop that Neves & Co. returned to New York in December for the company’s first Capital Markets Day meeting with analysts since going public in 2018.

Farfetch projected gross merchandise volume of $10 billion by 2025, with a 10 percent margin in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

However, margins at the marketplace business were projected at about 5 percent by 2025, while the platform services business powering the e-commerce for third parties and the brand unit were set at 20 percent.

The forecast vexed the market, with the numbers seen by some as prudent given the state of the economy and the industry and clearly disappointing to others.

Some of the concerns seem to be easing.

On Thursday, Farfetch set its targets for this year at gross merchandise volume of about $4.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Chief financial officer Elliot Jordan, who is stepping down by the end of the year, said: “Our long-term trajectory has been one of strong GMV growth, operating cost leverage and improving full-year adjusted EBITDA margins. We expect to return to this position by the end of 2023, which will be a great year for Farfetch.”