By  on January 30, 2020

LONDON — Farfetch is opening its arms to more investors with a private placement of convertible debt worth $250 million.

The fashion retail platform said Thursday it has agreed to issue convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million to Tencent and Dragoneer Investment Group.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers