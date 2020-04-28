LONDON – Farfetch has raised a further $350 million in debt through 3.75 percent convertible senior notes due in 2027, the fashion tech platform confirmed on Tuesday.

It launched the offering on Monday and said the notes were issued via a private placement to institutional buyers. The offering is expected to close on April 30 subject to customary closing conditions.

Farfetch said it estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $340.7 million after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Farfetch. Farfetch said it intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for “general corporate purposes.”

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Farfetch and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and Nov. 1 of each year, beginning on Nov. 1, 2020, at a rate of 3.75 percent per year. The notes will mature on May 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed, the company said.

The initial conversion rate will be 61.9867 of Farfetch’s Class A ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $16.13 per share. The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 35 percent over the last reported sale price of Farfetch’s Class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange on April 27, the company said.

The notes will be convertible into cash, Farfetch’s Class A ordinary shares or a combination of cash and Farfetch’s Class A ordinary shares, at Farfetch’s election. Farfetch said it may redeem the notes for cash at any time prior to maturity if certain tax-related events occur

As reported in January, the fashion retail platform issued convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million to Tencent and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Tencent, the global technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, committed to purchasing $125 million of the notes, while the San Francisco-based investment firm Dragoneer bought the remaining $125 million.

At the time, Farfetch said that financing would supplement its current liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance amounted to approximately $320 million.

The firm added that the additional capital would also support Farfetch’s “long-term strategy of delivering a global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, and facilitates the company’s continued focus on executing its growth plans, including in the key China market, and driving toward operational profitability.”