Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bid adieu to their royal duties this week. ⁣ ⁣ The final series of visits before they officially withdraw as working members of the royal family will run from Thursday, March 5 through Monday, March 9, with all events taking place in London.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It’s not exactly a grueling schedule, with the couple set to undertake one engagement per day. The couple have left their infant son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at home in Canada and there is even speculation — fueled mainly by the bookies — that the couple will announce that Megan is pregnant once again.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @fionawsma ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #royalfamily⁣ #princeharry ⁣ #meghanmarkle