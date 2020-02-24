By  on February 24, 2020

A global selloff pushed fashion stocks lower Monday as investors reacted strongly to fresh outbreaks in Italy and South Korea. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened the U.S. trading day with a sharp decline, dropping 2.8 percent, or 813.11 points, to 28,179.30. 

