@mariasharapova has announced her retirement from tennis, but she plans to continue with her endorsement deals. According to Sharapova's spokeswoman, the former tennis player will continue to work with Nike, which she has been working with since she was 11 years old. She plans to continue her tennis collection, in addition to a shoe line called Maria Sharapova x La Cortez, which is now in its third iteration. The latest collection launched last fall and featured apparel for the first time. She's also collaborated on products for Head Racquets, such as court bags.