×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Fast Retailing’s Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Reporting year-end results, the group's CEO detailed major moves aimed at giving local operations more decision-making power.

Uniqlo Regent Street store facade
Uniqlo's Regent Street facade in London's West End. ARON.KLEIN/Courtesy

TOKYO — Fast Retailing is taking a glo-cal approach — and strengthening its management team in order to implement it.

As the retailer reported year-end results on Thursday, Fast Retailing’s chairman, president and chief executive officer Tadashi Yanai reiterated his aim to become the world’s number-one brand, and emphasized that international expansion would be key to achieving this. Reforms related to human resources would also be key, he said. 

Yanai outlined a new strategy for Fast Retailing that aims to achieve his goal, centered on giving local operations greater control over key decision-making rather than having everything emanating from the Tokyo headquarters.

Related Galleries

“We intend to create new organizational frameworks where, instead of having the Tokyo global headquarters make all decisions and direct all operations in other markets, managers in each market, together with those in charge of production, distribution, IT and other functions will make their own decisions and solve issues based on appropriate local frontline information,” Yanai said. “At the same time, managers from global headquarters will travel around the world and visit various on-the-ground operations to assist with management decisions and processes.”

In addition to the company’s Tokyo global headquarters, Yanai said its New York office would be further developed so that it can act as an additional global headquarters. Management reforms include the appointment of Daisuke Tsukagoshi — current head of Uniqlo in the U.S. — as global CEO of Uniqlo, and Takahiro Wakabayashi as Uniqlo’s global chief operating officer. 

Yanai said significant changes will also be implemented with the company’s stores, transforming them from places to buy products to places to convey information to customers and serve as a hub for a local community.

“When it comes to offering customers a comfortable purchasing experience through our app and website, nearly all of that can be realized virtually, including online fittings. We are currently in the implementation phase, technologically speaking,” Yanai said. “That being the case, the future significance of our stores will lie in being able to provide something that cannot be done online, namely a physical experience. So we will continue to ensure ultimate convenience for our customers using digital technology, while our stores will be transformed into places that offer customers a polished optimum experience. In short, our stores need to evolve from places that offer things to buy to places that offer the ultimate shopping experience.”

Uniqlo has seen initial success with live commerce initiatives, and Yanai said he plans to continue strengthening these activities in the future. 

“In Japan in particular, we aim to progress with bold scrap and build policies of replacing smaller, less profitable stores, with larger, better located ones so that stores can exhibit their individual strengths and features in a more obvious way,” the executive said.

For the year ended Aug. 31, the company’s net profit jumped 60.9 percent to 273.3 billion yen, or $1.85 billion at current exchange rates. It said that profits were at record levels, both before and after accounting for changing foreign exchange rates.

Fast Retailing said operating profit for the period increased by 19.4 percent compared with the previous year, totaling 297.3 billion yen. 

The Uniqlo parent’s yearly sales came in at 2.3 trillion yen, representing growth of 7.9 percent over the prior year. 

Among the group’s individual business segments, Uniqlo International saw operating profit climb 42.4 percent to 158.3 billion yen, while revenue grew by 20.3 percent to 1.12 billion yen. Both Uniqlo North America and Uniqlo Europe showed strong growth in revenue and saw a return to profitability. 

Uniqlo Japan’s operating profit increased slightly, gaining 0.6 percent to total 124 billion yen, while sales decreased by 3.8 percent, coming in at 810.2 billion yen. Same-store sales contracted by 3.3 percent from a year ago, but grew by 4.7 percent in the second half of the year. Yearly e-commerce sales increased by 3.1 percent to 130.9 billion yen, with the share of total revenue continuing a steady expansion to 16.2 percent. 

At GU, Fast Retailing’s low-priced, fashion casualwear brand, operating profit fell by 17.4 percent to 16.6 billion yen, while revenue decreased by 1.4 percent from a year ago to 246 billion yen. Manufacturing delays and logistical issues disrupted product launches in the first half of the fiscal year, but revenue increased in the second half with a further tightening of the product range and steps to capture mass fashion trends.

The company’s Global Brands segment reported an operating loss of 700 million yen, compared with a loss of 1.6 billion yen in the previous year. The segment’s total revenue rose 13.8 percent year-on-year to 123.1 billion yen.

Fast Retailing also released its guidance for its current fiscal year, ending Aug. 31, 2023. As this forecast excludes any impact from foreign exchange gains or losses, it predicts a 15.9-percent decline in net profit, for a total of 230 billion yen.

Yearly operating profit is expected to rise by 17.7 percent to 350 billion yen.

The company is predicting sales growth of 15.2 percent, for a total of 2.65 trillion yen. 

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Hot Summer Bags

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fast Retailing's Yanai Outlines New Strategy to Boost International Growth

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad