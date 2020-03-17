By  on March 17, 2020

There are still more questions than answers about how hard the coronavirus will hit the economy, but one thing can be said for the impact — it’s started.

February U.S. retail and food service fell 0.5 percent in February compared with seasonally adjusted figures from January, according to the Census Bureau. And it wasn’t until the end of the month that consumers started really feeling the COVID-19 jitters. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers