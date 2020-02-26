By  on February 26, 2020

Watchmaker Fossil Group Inc. is still trying to find the right mix — with disappointing performances from its older connected styles and department stores leading it to fourth-quarter losses. 

And now the company, trying to build in the smartwatch space and in the midst of a multiyear restructuring, is also going to have to deal with supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus, although it has enough stock on hand for now. 

