By  on January 31, 2020

LONDON — French Connection hasn’t connected with any investors and is pulling down its For Sale sign.

The British high-street brand said Friday it has wrapped up a strategic review begun in October 2018 that looked at options, including an all-out sale or other strategic partnerships.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers