Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Eye

CFDA Award 2021 Arrivals

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry First-Half Sales

Burberry's profit after tax tripled to 145 million pounds in the first six months of fiscal 2021-22, following an 38 percent uptick in revenue growth.

Burberry's latest outerwear campaign
Burberry's latest outerwear campaign. Courtesy of Burberry

LONDON – Full-price sales helped drive robust growth in the first half at Burberry, with revenue up 38 percent to 1.2 billion pounds in the six months to Sept. 25.

Operating profit more than doubled to 207 million pounds, while profit after tax tripled to 145 million pounds compared to the corresponding period in 2020, when luxury companies were mired in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures were not enough to convince investors, with the share price falling 9 percent to 17.92 pounds in early morning trading on the London Stock Exchange Thursday.

Gerry Murphy, Burberry’s chair, said full price sales have been growing in the double-digits, driving margin expansion and free cash generation. The company, he added, is maintaining its medium-term guidance for high single-digit top line growth, and has maintained its sales and profit guidance for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in March.

Related Galleries

“We are seeing an acceleration in performance in countries less impacted by travel restrictions, and we remain confident of achieving our medium-term goals,” said Murphy who also bid farewell to Marco Gobbetti, Burberry’s chief executive officer who’ll be taking up the same role at Salvatore Ferragamo next year.

“I would like to thank Marco Gobbetti for his vision and leadership of Burberry’s transformation. We are very excited that Jonathan Akeroyd is joining as our new ceo in April to build on the strong foundations to accelerate growth and deliver further value for our shareholders,” he said.

The company also noted that retail store sales were up 37 percent compared with 2020, and 1 percent compared with 2019. Full-price retail store sales were up 18 percent compared with 2019, reflecting the company’s moves over the past 12 months to halt discounting, shrink seasonal sales and markdown periods.

Burberry added that the Americas, Mainland China and South Korea delivered strong double-digit growth compared with 2019, while other regions remained under pressure from reduced tourist levels.

Leather goods saw double-digit growth in full-price comparable sales compared with 2019, with outerwear sales strengthened in the period. The company said its new store format is also attracting a higher-spending customer.

Burberry said it has 15 stores in the new format, which debuted over the summer in Knightsbridge, London, with around 50 new concept stores planned globally by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company said that digital has also been performing well, with full-price sales almost doubling compared with 2019. The interim dividend has been reinstated at 11.6 pence, 3 percent ahead of fiscal 2019-20 levels.

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Full-price, New Store Concept Drive Burberry

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad