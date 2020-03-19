Cash is king again — as the emphasis in quarterly updates from public companies are tilting away from income to the balance sheet as the coronavirus clamps down.

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III Apparel Group, a key apparel supplier that produces looks for PVH Corp.’s Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, among others, and owns DKNY and Donna Karan, was touting his company’s access to cash with fourth-quarter results.