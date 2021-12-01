G-III Apparel Tops Estimates, Delivers Best Quarter Ever As Company Continues to Grow

G-III Apparel Group is anticipating a very merry Christmas.

The firm, parent to the DKNY and Donna Karan brands, among others, revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on both top and bottom lines as the retailer continues to grow its portfolio. In the most recent quarter, G-III picked up French brand Sonia Rykiel. It also agreed to a long-term global licensing deal with beauty company Interparfums Inc. to make DKNY and Donna Karan fragrances (coming in July 2022); launched Bass Outdoor; has plans to expand its other licensing agreements, nearly 40, across brands and categories, and is on track for the Karl Lagerfeld Paris business — a joint venture between luxury brand Karl Lagerfeld, in which G-III owns half — to achieve at least $500 million in revenues in the next several years.

The Karl Lagerfeld Paris business is growing rapidly, said G-III Apparel , co-owner of the brand. Courtesy Photo

The company raised its guidance for the full year as a result and is now expecting 2022 fiscal year net revenues to be about $2.77 billion, up from last year’s reported net sales of $2.05 billion, as well as net income between $180 million and $190 million for the year, up from $23.5 million in profits last year, or nearly $144 million pre-pandemic. G-III is also anticipating net income per diluted share to be in the range of $3.65 and $3.75 each — potentially making it the highest annual net income per diluted share in the company’s history.

Shares of G-III shot up more than 5 percent premarket, as a result.

“The strong momentum in our business in the first half continues as we delivered outstanding third quarter results, which exceeded our guidance for both the top and bottom line,” Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Given the strong demand we are seeing across our brands, we are well positioned for the holiday season. We are raising our full-year guidance and expect to deliver our highest annual earnings in our company’s history.

“Our world-class team continues to maintain tremendous flexibility and is delivering the right product at the right time across our diversified distribution channels,” Goldfarb continued. “We believe we will enter the new fiscal year in our strongest financial position ever, affording us flexibility to further expand our global reach and increase shareholder value.”

G-III — which also includes luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Marc New York in the greater portfolio, in addition to fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess, Vince Camuto, Levi’s and Dockers brands — reported third quarter net revenues for the three-month period ending Oct. 30 of $1.02 billion. That’s an increase of nearly 23 percent, compared with last year’s $827 million.

G-III also permanently closed all of its Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass stores — nearly 200 locations — in 2020, but continues to operate each brand’s e-commerce business.

The retailer added that it will continue to invest in digital, with sales on its partner sites up 45 percent, compared with two years ago’s pre-pandemic levels, and up 60 percent for its own sites, during the same time period.

G-III logged $106 million in profits as a result, up from $63 million last year.

The firm called out outerwear, jeans, dresses, activewear and athleisure and “career wear” as continued growth drivers during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the entire retail industry continues to battle supply chain pressures, such as increased freight costs and delays during the holiday shopping season, as well as consumer fears and potential lockdowns from a new coronavirus variant. G-III acknowledged that it too expects higher shipping costs and delays of receipts of goods in the near-term, but also said it was able to “maintain flexibility navigating supply chain disruptions [during the most recent quarter], which has enabled us to rise above the pandemic.”

The company ended the quarter with nearly $280 million in cash and cash equivalents and $517 million in long-term debt.

Shares of G-III Apparel, which closed down 4.14 percent Tuesday to $29.64 apiece, are up more than 37 percent, year-over-year.