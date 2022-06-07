Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Eye

Aquazzura Celebrates Art of Hosting With Tableware Launch

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales Gain

The company, which just bought full control of Karl Lagerfeld, is continuing its growth spurt despite the economic storm clouds.

Amber Valletta for Karl Lagerfeld
Amber Valletta in a cactus leather outfit during a campaign shoot for Karl Lagerfeld. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

G-III Apparel Group is picking up momentum despite the macroeconomic headwinds. 

The company’s first quarter net income rose to $30.6 million, or 62 cents a share, from $26.3 million, or 53 cents, a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased to 72 cents from 56 cents a year ago. 

Sales for the three months ended April 30 rose 32.5 percent to $688.8 million from $519.9 million. 

That has the company topping its outlook for a $25 million to $30 million profit as sales came in $88.8 million better than it projected. 

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Our strong momentum continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 exceeding both our top and bottom line guidance, despite a challenging environment. Consumers are refreshing their wardrobes as they return to work and resume social activities, driving demand for our products.”

Related Galleries

The company is centered around five “power brands,” including DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld, which it owns, and Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, which it produces looks for under license with PVH Corp.

G-III posted its best year on record last year, enjoying the pandemic rush that saw many fashion companies thrive financially. 

The question has been how many companies would be able to keep growing through inflation at 40-year highs, worries of recession, supply chain troubles, a land war in Europe and more. 

Retailers like Walmart and Target at the value end of the price spectrum have been feeling the pinch, but players closer to the other side of the spectrum have fared much better.

G-III has certainly continued apace and Goldfarb said it’s ready to keep going. 

“We remain extremely focused on our strategic priorities to deliver continued long-term profitable growth,” Goldfarb said. “Our recent Karl Lagerfeld acquisition has further expanded our portfolio of owned brands and our global presence. Our experienced senior leadership, world class teams and well-developed supply chain infrastructure set the stage for another strong year of market share gains and our ability to deliver on our raised outlook.”

G-III consolidated its control of the Karl Lagerfeld brand this month having paid 200 million euros to snatch up the 81 percent of the brand it didn’t already own. 

This year, G-III is now projecting sales of $3.25 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.50.

 

More from WWD: 

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Hot Summer Bags

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

G-III Growth Continues With 32.5% Sales

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad