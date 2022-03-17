Morris Goldfarb Touts G-III’s ‘Strongest Year’ Ever

G-III Apparel Group jumped ahead last year — and is charging into 2022.

The fashion mainstay’s fourth-quarter net income jumped to $48.4 million, or 98 cents per diluted share, from $14.6 million, or 30 cents, a year earlier. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 31 jumped 42 percent to $748.2 billion from $526.2 million as consumers — and the fashion industry — found their footing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year, G-III’s profits increased dramatically to $200.6 million, or $4.05 a diluted share, compared to profits of $23.5 million, or 48 cents, in 2020. Sales increased 35 to $2.77 billion from $2.06 billion.

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Fiscal year 2022 was a testament to the power of G-III. We continued to build upon our strong foundation and delivered our highest annual net income per diluted share in our company’s history. We captured market share by anticipating demand and working with retail partners, despite the significant supply chain challenges. We are in a strong financial position affording us the flexibility to continue to invest in our future.

“Capping off the strongest year in our company’s history, I could not be prouder of what our world-class team has accomplished,” Goldfarb said. “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the momentum of our business and the many opportunities for growth which gives us confidence in our outlook for the upcoming fiscal year 2023. Our ability to unlock the potential of our brands will continue to fuel our growth and further elevate our position as a leader in fashion.”

G-III has grown big with big brands. Its portfolio of owned brands includes Donna Karan, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris and it makes goods for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger under a license agreement with PVH Corp.

And the company plans to keep its growth up.

This year, G-III is projecting net profits between $205 million and $215 million, or $4.20 and $4.30 per diluted share. Sales are set to rise more than 8 percent to approximately $3 billion.

More from WWD:

Detailing the Luxury Export Sanctions on Russia

Hudson’s Bay Bids for Kohl’s

Guess Touts 2021 Gains, Outlook as It Fends Off Activists