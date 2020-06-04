The coronavirus losses keep stacking up.

This time its G-lll Apparel Group Inc., which lost more than $39 million last quarter and is now permanently closing all of its Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass stores.

“These are challenging times for so many throughout our industry and country,” Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III Apparel Group, said in his prepared remarks. “G-III is an adaptive and agile organization with an entrepreneurial culture that keeps us flexible. These traits have allowed us to quickly make prudent decisions to preserve our liquidity. We took proactive steps in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We reduced our inventory exposure, furloughed a large portion of our employee base and implemented significant temporary reductions in pay for our senior management and employees.”

Even so, for the three-month period ending April 30, the apparel and accessories retailer, which also owns DKNY and Donna Karan, posted top-line sales of just $405 million, down from $633 million during last year’s first quarter. Meanwhile, the company lost $39.2 million, compared with bottom-line gains of $12 million a year earlier.

The store closures — 110 Wilsons Leather stores and 89 G.H. Bass stores — will help curb costs long-term. But during the current quarter, which ends July 31, the company is expecting closures costs of approximately $100 million from lease termination fees, severance costs, store liquidation expenses and legal fees, among other things.

View Gallery Related Gallery From WWD Archives: The Impact of the Spanish Flu of 1918 on Fashion

But Goldfarb said the “difficult decision” to close stores will enhance shareholder value long-term.

“We believe that this restructuring plan will enable us to greatly reduce our retail losses and to ultimately have this segment become profitable,” he said.

G-lll’s updated retail fleet will consist of 41 DKNY stores, 13 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores and the company’s online businesses. The company is also an apparel supplier that produces looks for PVH Corp.’s Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

“Our wholesale business, anchored by our five global power brands — DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld — will continue to be the primary growth and profit engine for the company,” Goldfarb said. “Importantly, we operate a sizable wholesale business that has globally recognized brands that are in demand.”

Goldfarb said the company’s ended the 2020 fiscal year with more than $2.86 billion in annual net sales from its wholesale segment.

“We have a great base to build upon and, along with a more streamlined retail operation, will create a strong foundation for our future,” he added.

In March, as retailers Stateside began temporary closing stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, G-lll said it has $800 million on hand, between cash and bank facilities.

G-lll’s stock, which closed up 13.14 percent Wednesday to $13.43 a share, is down more than 50 percent year-over-year.