Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Galaxy Universal Buys Sequential’s Active Brands for $330M

Sequential's active brand portfolio includes the And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands.

By
Shoshy Ciment
Plus Icon

Sequential’s active brands have found a new owner.

Galaxy Universal, LLC said Friday that it will acquire Sequential’s active brand portfolio, which includes the And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands. The deal, which is valued at close to $330 million, is expected to close by mid-November and is subject to court approval.

Galaxy was initially poised as the stalking horse bidder for the brands after it bid $333 million in August.

The New York-based Galaxy markets, designs, sells, sources and manufactures athletic and work footwear in over 40,000 stores. The company also owns Hi-Tec, Interceptor, Magnum, Tony Hawk and is a licensee of the Justice, London Fog, And1 and Avia brands. Galaxy is a portfolio company of Gainline Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Global investment firm KRR, which led debt financing for the deal, will serve as a co-investor.

Related Galleries

“In this ever-changing marketplace, we are strategically positioned to deliver on the customers’ constantly evolving expectations,” said Galaxy chief executive officer Eddie Esses. “Galaxy is able to provide great brands, unique designs and upgraded quality at exceptional values.”

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., which also owns the Jessica Simpson and Joe’s Jeans brands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August. The company said that “significant debt on its corporate balance sheet” made it no longer able to operate its portfolio.

“The rich heritage of these brands combined with the passion, experience and unrivaled track record of Mr. Esses and his team distinguishes this investment,” said Allan Weinstein, managing partner of Gainline. “We are thrilled to support this team and advance the Galaxy partnership as the company expands and future acquisition opportunities present themselves.”

According to financial documents, Sequential had an outstanding net debt of $452.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. To pay back lenders, the company sold some of its brands this year. Sequential sold the Ellen Tracy and Caribbean Joe Island Supply Co. brands to the GMA Group for a total of $20 million in August. It also sold its Heeling Sports brand BBC International for $11 million in April.

Jessica Simpson told FN last month she and her mother were closing in on a deal to buy back the remaining 62.5 percent of her brand. In 2015, Sequential acquired a majority stake in the label, with the Camuto Group continuing to produce the collection’s footwear. Jessica and Tina currently own 37.5 percent of the brand.

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Galaxy Universal to Buy Sequential's Active

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad