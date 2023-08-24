Gap Inc. Turns a Profit Despite Sales Declines in Q2

Gap Inc. reported a profitable second quarter, despite single- and double-digit sales declines across its portfolio of brands.

The San Francisco-based conglomerate reported net income of $117 million, or about $0.32 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ending July 29. For the same quarter last year, the retailer reported a loss of $49 million.

In a statement, the company credited “modest market share gains,” as well as a “significantly improved inventory position.”

Reported gross margin was 37.6 percent, a 310-point increase. Merchandise margin grew 410 basis points. Gap closed out the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.4 billion, and ending inventory shrunk 29 percent to $2.23 billion.

The company still reported net sales declines across its stable of brands. That includes Old Navy, down 6 percent to $1.96 billion; Gap, down 14 percent to $755 million; Banana Republic, down 11 percent to $480 million; and Athleta, down 1 percent to $341 million.

Total net sales came in at $3.55 billion, an 8 percent drop. That was in line with the company’s guidance last quarter, as reported. For the third quarter, the company anticipates low-single-digit decreases. For fiscal 2023, it expects midsingle-digit declines.

The financial results come just days after the company’s new president and chief executive officer Richard Dickson assumed his role.