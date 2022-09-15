Kanye West Terminates Gap Deal

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is trying to walk away from his increasingly troubled relationship with Gap Inc..

Shares of Gap initially inched up 1.3 percent early trading following word that Ye gave the retailer notice that he was terminating the deal, alleging that Gap failed to live up to its agreement to distribute Yeezy product. But as the morning wore on — and the broader market switched from positive to negative — shares of Gap followed suit and were trading down 3.2 percent to $9.04 around 11:15.

Ye’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr. of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, said: “Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance.

“Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel,” Gravante said. “He has gotten nowhere. Gap left him no choice but to terminate their agreement. Gap’s substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly. Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Gap was not immediately available for comment.

Ye appeared to be riding to the rescue of Gap in 2020, signing a deal with the basics mainstay to sell his buzzy brand and set up Yeezy stories.

At the time, shares of Gap shot up nearly 19 percent to $12.07 and Ye received warrants for up to 8.5 million shares of the company’s common stock — about 2.3 percent of the company.

Analysts were bullish on the deal, seeing an effort by the company, with also owns Athleta and Old Navy, to reenergize its namesake.

Despite the buzz, Yeezy looks were few and far between in Gap and sold primarily online.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga goods were more prominent, but it’s unclear just how big a business Gap ever grew with Yeezy.

Regardless, more seems needed to turn the company’s fortune.

Sonia Syngal, the Gap chief executive officer who signed West to the deal, left the company abruptly in July and the firm is still looking for a successor.

And unless Gap is willing to walk away from the deal, whoever ultimately steps up to take the CEO job might find themselves in a legal fight with Ye, who has become increasingly critical of the company on social media, where he has also criticized his other partner, Adidas.