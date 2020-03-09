By
with contributions from Misty White Sidell, Fiona Ma, Joelle Diderich
 on March 9, 2020

Fashion is limping into another week. 

Over the weekend, New York state declared a state of emergency and Italy locked down the Lombardy region and other provinces, impacting 16 million people and bringing normal life in the fashion and business capital of Milan to a virtual standstill as officials sought to contain the coronavirus.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers