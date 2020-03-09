Mad for plaid. ⁣ ⁣ Plaid — it has thousands of years of history, among the oldest woven textile patterns. From ancient Scottish clans to the denizens of Punk, its graphics have been flaunted with bravado and no small amount of attitude.⁣ ⁣ And yes, the motif was even coopted by the bourgeoisie. Plaids were all over the runways this season, in bold and often inventive incarnations that demand to be noticed.⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley⁣