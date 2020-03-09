The international stock markets tumbled again Monday as the coronavirus outbreak led to more than 111,000 confirmed cases globally and oil prices dropped sharply.

In London, the FTSE fell nearly 450 points to 6,015, a nearly 7 percent drop, while Euronext Paris dropped nearly 70 points to 925.04, a roughly 7 drop. In Tokyo, the Nikkei dropped more than 1,000 points to 19,698.76, a roughly 5 percent drop.