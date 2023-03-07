×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Gordon Brothers’ Carolyn D’Angelo Gets Promoted

The promotion reflects the advisory and investment firm's increasing investments in, and support of, brands.

Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2022
Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Nicole Miller

Gordon Brothers, which has been evolving its business model to increase investments in brands, has promoted Carolyn D’Angelo to senior managing director, brand operations.

D’Angelo continues to serve as president of Laura Ashley and oversee Nicole Miller. She joined Gordon Brothers in May 2021 after serving as president of the home division of Marquee Brands. She has 30 years of experience in marketing, licensing, branding and merchandising in the home and fashion industries.

“Under Carolyn’s exceptional leadership, we have teams of dedicated individuals managing our brands that are backed by Gordon Brothers’ comprehensive suite of services,” Tobias Nanda, head of brands at Gordon Brothers, said in a statement. “Laura Ashley and Nicole Miller have achieved milestone growth in the U.S. and internationally, and the brands have not only reconnected with their base, but they’ve also reached new consumers.”

Related Galleries

“Our firm has the…ability to acquire, value, lend to and invest in brands to accelerate their transformation and support continued growth,” said D’Angelo in her statement. “We can streamline operations and create teams with dedicated resources to restructure and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands by optimizing the product offering, strengthening and expanding franchisees, and investing in marketing to grow e-commerce channels.”

Carolyn D’Angelo

D’Angelo is based in New York, whereas Gordon Brothers is based in Boston, and has 30 offices on five continents. Over the course of her career, D’Angelo has implemented innovative strategies for national consumer brands.

Gordon Brothers has been investing in, repositioning, growing and supporting brands since 2003. The strategy puts a priority on licensees and franchisees to bolster e-commerce and develop wholesale and retail relationships. In addition to purchasing Laura Ashley and Nicole Miller, Gordon Brothers has provided Everlane Inc. with a $25 million term loan, and Moda Operandi with a $13 million term loan.

Gordon Brothers is also involved in valuations, dispositions, financing and investment in various sectors. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Hot Summer Bags

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D'Angelo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad