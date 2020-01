MILAN — Italian legwear, innerwear and beachwear Gruppo Calzedonia logged another year of growth in 2019. On Monday, the group released its preliminary figures for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, which showed a 4.7 percent increase in revenues to 2.41 billion euros. This compares with 2.3 billion euros at the end of December 2018.

The group, which controls the Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis labels, as well as knitwear brand Falconeri, bridal line Atelier Emé and wine retailer Signorvino, has been expanding in foreign markets and exports last year represented 56 percent of total sales. In 2019, Calzedonia opened 188 new stores, of which 138 outside Italy.